Tripura, June 27: In a display of bilateral goodwill, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, has sent a gift to the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, aimed at reinforcing the enduring ties between Bangladesh and India. The gift, which arrived today, comprises 400 kg of Harivanga mangoes, 50 kg of Hilsa fish, and 50 kg of Rosogolla, symbolising cultural affinity and mutual respect between the two neighbouring nations.

Mohammad A Chaudhry, First Secretary of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, highlighted the significance of the gesture, emphasising its role in maintaining strong diplomatic relations. "Today, we received 400 kg of Harivanga mangoes, 50 kg of Hilsa fish, and 50 kg of Rosogolla for the Honorable Chief Minister of Tripura from our Honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina," he remarked. PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Talks with Bangladeshi Counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in Delhi (See Pics and Video)

Officials have promptly arranged for the delivery of these gifts to the Chief Minister's office, underscoring the importance both countries place on fostering a cooperative and amicable relationship. "We are delighted to receive these gifts from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Such gestures play a significant role in maintaining and enhancing the cordial relations between Bangladesh and India," stated a spokesperson from the Chief Minister's office.

The exchange of cultural symbols and gifts between Bangladesh and India reflects the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections shared by the two nations. This latest exchange further solidifies the commitment to mutual prosperity and cooperation. The gesture comes a few days after Bangladesh PM Hasina concluded her two-day State visit to India. PM Narendra Modi Holds Talks With Sheikh Hasina, Says 'India To Start E-Medical Visa Facility for Bangladesh Nationals; Open New Consulate in Rangpur' (Watch Video)

As the gifts are prepared for immediate handover, the Chief Minister's office expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister of Bangladesh's gesture, highlighting its importance in nurturing the enduring friendship between the people of Bangladesh and Tripura.

