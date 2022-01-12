Beijing [China], January 12 (ANI): A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Wednesday (local time), local media reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

According to CENC, the epicenter was monitored at 37.69 degrees north latitude and 101.49 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a total of nine people was injuried after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in Qinghai province on Saturday. (ANI)

