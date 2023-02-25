Stagecoach, February 25: Five people, including medical personnel and a patient, were killed in a plane crash on Friday in Nevada, according to the air ambulance company. The Lyon County Sheriff's office said authorities began receiving calls about a possible plane crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9.15 pm and found the wreckage two hours later. US Plane Crash: Small Airplane Crashes Near Little Rock Factory Shortly After Taking Off; Five Killed (Watch Video).

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, confirmed that there were no survivors. “We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement. US: No Passengers Survived in Arkansas Private Plane Crash.

“The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.” The company said it is halting flights while it focuses on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

