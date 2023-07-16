Islamabad, Jul 16 (PTI) At least five persons were killed and 13 others injured on Sunday when a tourists' vehicle fell into a ravine in the Gilgit Baltistan region in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The accident occurred on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in the Diamer district. The tourists were going from Lahore to the snow-clad mountainous region to beat the scorching summer back home.

Local police officer Muhammad Ayaz confirmed that five persons, including three women, a child and a man, were killed and 13 others injured.

“The total number of 18 people were in the vehicle,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the accident. He also ordered an inquiry to ascertain the facts leading to the fatal accident.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan and most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads. Earlier this month, five tourists were killed and 13 were injured in two traffic accidents in GB's Hunza region.

Last month, eight people were killed and 17 others received injuries when a vehicle going to Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) fell into a gorge.

