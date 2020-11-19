Houston, Nov 19 (AP) Five people were shot Wednesday, two fatally, in what investigators say was a case of domestic violence in western Houston, police said.

Officers went to a house in response to a report of an “active shooter” about 2:45 pm Wednesday and arrived to find the body of a man in the driveway of the house he's believed to have owned, Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

Upon entry, they found a wounded man with a gun beside him, whom police suspect was the gunman, and a wounded woman believed to have been the complainant, Satterwhite said.

Upstairs, they found two women, one dead and the other wounded. A 3-month-old child appeared unharmed.

All involved appeared to have been related to one another, Satterwhite said, but no motive was immediately determined.(AP)

