Mumbai, November 19: According to reports, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda will visit West Bengal separately every month until the assembly election, due in the state next year, to boost the morale of workers, BJP leaders said on Wednesday.

Bodies of two persons who drowned in Damodar river in Asansol's Raniganj area were recovered on Wednesday. Search operation on for the third person who went missing.

Veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who led the party into the recently contested elections for the House of Representatives, has been re-elected as their House Leader. A statement was issued by the House Democrats on Wednesday to confirm the unanimous re-election of the 80-year-old as their leader.

Kerala Government to approach the Supreme Court challenging the high fee structure set by self-financing medical colleges.

