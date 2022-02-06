Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.

According to the Afghanistan government sources, terrorists surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders, as noted by Ariana News.

Also Read | Beijing Olympics 2022: Frustrated Athletes Left Complaining on Multiple Fronts Just Two Days After Start of Winter Games.

Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the Taliban government and that the process is "ongoing".

The terrorists have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.

Also Read | UK Ministers Ask PM Boris Johnson To Sack Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Nangarhar's tribal elders have, however, warned the newly surrendered terrorists that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.

"We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh, and they regret their past actions," said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.

"The tribal elders said if the former terrorists rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan," said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.

This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the Taliban regime in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August, according to Ariana News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)