London, Jun 26 (PTI) Six people, including a police officer, are in hospital after sustaining injuries in a stabbing incident at a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow, where a male suspect was shot dead by armed police on Friday.

Police Scotland said that the incident is not being treated as terrorism but that their investigation into the motive behind the attack remains ongoing.

“A man was shot by armed police and has died. Six other men are in hospital for treatment, including a 42-year-old police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition. The officer's family is aware,” Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson told reporters at a press conference in Glasgow.

"The incident is not being treated as a terrorism and our investigation is continuing into the circumstances. There is no wider risk to the public, however the street remains closed and people should avoid the area,” he said.

The others in hospital with injuries are all male, aged 17, 18, 20, 38 and 53, the police said.

Earlier unconfirmed reports of three fatalities from the incident, which took place at the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street in Glasgow city centre, have been ruled out and only one fatality of the suspect has been confirmed.

“Clearly there is already much speculation around this incident, which remains under investigation. I would urge everyone to avoid such speculation, to not share potentially harmful or upsetting material on social media and to follow police advice while investigations are underway,” said Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

“While such a serious incident is rare in Scotland it is another reminder of the courage and professionalism of our police officers who are willing to run towards danger in order to protect the lives of others,” she said.

According to other yet to be confirmed reports, the stabbing took place on a stairwell inside the Park Inn Hotel in what is usually a busy shopping district in the heart of Glasgow.

However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the hotel is not believed to be functioning in its usual capacity and was being used as a sort of shelter for asylum seekers and refugees.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel both took to social media to praise the brave police officers and to urge the public to avoid the scene of the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding,” said Johnson.

“Deeply alarming reports coming from Glasgow. Please follow police advice and avoid the area. Thoughts are with the emergency services as they continue to respond to this incident,” noted Patel.

The Scottish Police Federation had confirmed a police officer was among the injuries in the “stabbing incident” in Glasgow city centre.

“We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” it said.

The area remains under heavy police surveillance as a cordon has been set up for further investigations and paramedics in hazmat suits remain on site. Eyewitnesses have described seeing people covered in blood being carried out of the hotel on stretchers after the stabbing.

