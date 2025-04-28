Cheongju [South Korea], April 28 (ANI): A special-ed student attacked people with a weapon at a high school in Cheongju on Monday, injuring seven people, including the principal and himself, an official told Yonhap News Agency.

The attack happened around 8:40 am (local time) in the city, some 110 kilometres south of Seoul, when the second-grade high school student, 18, walked out of a classroom during a meeting with his counsellor and began stabbing people in the corridor.

Also Read | CR Paatil Reacts to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's 'Blood Will Flow if India Stops River Water' Remarks, Says 'Come to India if You Have Courage'.

He then walked out of the school and injured two passersby before jumping into a nearby reservoir.

"I was taking my children to kindergarten and driving slowly near the school because of traffic when the student came up and knocked on the door," one of the victims, a 43-year-old surnamed Im, said.

Also Read | 'Don’t Mislead Public': China Rejects Donald Trump's Claim of Phone Call With Xi Jinping to Resolve Tariff War.

"I opened the window and he stabbed my face without saying anything before running away," he added.

The victims were taken to hospitals with minor to severe injuries to the chest, abdomen and other areas, and are being treated there. None of them are in critical condition, officials said.

According to Yonhap, the student was rescued from the reservoir by first responders and is currently in police custody after being treated at a hospital.

Police plan to book him on suspicion of attempted murder and question him over the details of the attack, as per Yonhap.

The North Chungcheong Province Office of Education, which has jurisdiction over the school, said no students are believed to have witnessed the stabbing as it happened after classes began.

The office told Yonhap that class will run only until the seventh period on Monday, and parents have been informed of the incident.

"We apologize for the unforeseen incident and will analyze the exact circumstances and cause while coming up with response measures," Yoon Geon-young, the superintendent of education for the province told Yonhap. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)