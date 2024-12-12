New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue took place in New Delhi on Thursday during which both sides agreed for early establishment of the Joint Working Group to "monitor the cooperation in the areas of defence industry."

India and Thailand also agreed to conduct the Subject Matter Experts Exchange between their Armed Forces to "carry forward regular engagement in niche domains."

"The 9th India-Thailand Defence Dialogue took place in New Delhi on December 12, 2024. The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence Gen Tharapong Malakam," the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

"Both sides agreed for early establishment of Joint Working Group to effectively steer and monitor the cooperation in the areas of defence industry. Both sides also agreed to conduct Subject Matter Experts Exchange between Indian and the Thai Armed Forces to carry forward and institutionalise regular engagement in niche domainsm," the release added.

The Indian co-chair highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Royal Thai Armed Forces in its defence acquisition plans. Thailand appreciated the capability of the Indian defence industry ecosystem and proposed exploring possibilities for co-design, co-production and co-development in the field of defence industry.

The dialogue is a significant milestone in intensifying defence relations with Thailand. Thailand is a maritime neighbour and a valued partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and the Indo-Pacific region. Thailand's 'Act West' Policy compliments India's 'Act East' Policy providing a basis for substantive elevation of bilateral relations, the release added.

India and Thailand share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this cooperation. The bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide ranging contacts between the two countries including Defence Dialogue meeting, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes and bilateral exercises. (ANI)

