Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) visited Japanese Ambassador to the US, Koji Tomita at his residence and offered his condolences over the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Biden also handed over a heartfelt note to Ambassador expressing his sympathies over the tragic incident. He called Abe "A man of peace and judgement".

"On behalf of the Biden Family and all of America we extend our heartfelt sympathies to Abe's family and the people of Japan. I had the honour to get to know the Prime Minister when I hosted him at the Vice President's residence and when I met with him in Japan," the note read.

"It is not only a loss to his wife and family and the people of Japan but a loss to the world. A man of peace and judgement. He will be missed," it added.

Earlier Biden condoled Abe's killing and said that he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the news. "I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed while campaigning. This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," he said in a statement.

"The longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure as he cared deeply about the Japanese people and dedicated his life to their service. Even at the moment, he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy," Biden added as he recalled his past interactions with Shinzo Abe.

Joe Biden also condemned the increase in violent attacks globally, especially gun violence, and said they always leave a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.

"As Vice President, I visited him in Tokyo and welcomed him to Washington. He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people," the White House quoted Biden as saying, underlining that the United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family, the White House release said, quoting Biden.

Abe, first became Prime Minister in 2006. He again held the post in 2012 and was re-elected in 2014 and 2017. He announced his resignation in August 2020 as a chronic illness resurfaced. He was succeeded by Yoshihide Suga and later by Fumio Kishida. Abe was shot on Friday while delivering a campaign speech in Nara city in western Japan.

After the attack on him, Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese PM was shot in the chest. They described his condition as in "cardiopulmonary arrest" and said he showed no vital signs.

Public broadcaster NHK later reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Abe, had died. Abe died at 5:03 pm (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.

Police arrested a suspect for shooting Abe identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara City, according to local media. A gun that appeared to be handmade was retrieved from the site. (ANI)

