New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): India's decision to abstain at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during the resolution to probe the Gaza conflict is not new and the country has abstained on previous occasions too, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said to a media query that Foreign Minister of Palestinian National Authority had written letters to foreign ministers of countries who abstained at the UNHRC resolution. The resolution proposed to set up a commission of inquiry into violations related to recent violence in Gaza.

"Palestine has written to all the countries who abstained. We have abstained on previous occasions too, it's not new and explains our position," he said.

He was asked about the letter sent by Foreign Minister of Palestinian National Authority to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egypt-mediated ceasefire last month after 11 days of airstrikes and rocket attacks.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, over 250 Palestinians were killed during the fighting. Thirteen Israelis were also killed in the conflict. (ANI)

