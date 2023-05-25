Dubai [UAE], May 25 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has announced new housing projects in West Baniyas and Al Samha regions, totalling 1,742 residential villas for citizens at a cost of more than AED7 billion.

The West Baniyas residential project includes the construction of 1,500 residential villas and the implementation of infrastructure works, gardens, public facilities and services, in addition to the construction of eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings. The project is being built on a land area of 584.7 hectares, at a total cost of more than AED6.3 billion. It is expected to be completed by Q2 2027.

Also Read | Bird Flu Outbreak in Brazil: Brazilian Government Declares Six-Month Health Emergency After Several Avian Influenza H5N1 Cases Found in Wild Birds.

Al Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, in addition to the implementation of various infrastructure works, along with the construction of two mosques and a selection of retail units. The project is being built on a land area of 53.4 hectares, at a total cost of more than AED734 million, and is expected to be completed by Q4 2025.

To develop these projects, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Q Holding PJSC, according to the terms the company will design and implement both projects for the benefit of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Also Read | Earthquake in Caribbean Sea: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.6 on Richter Scale Strikes Panama-Colombia Border, No Casualty Reported.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: "The signing of the contracts for the development of West Baniyas and Al Samha housing projects comes to implement the vision of our leadership to ensure stability and social wellbeing for citizens, through the development of integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of Citizens and their families."

Al Shorafa stressed the authority's keenness to develop and build effective partnerships with both government and private sectors to develop innovative solutions that meet social priorities in the housing sector in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)