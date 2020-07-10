Melbourne, Jul 10 (PTI) Adani Australia's Chief Executive Officer Lucas Dow has stepped down from his post, the company said.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Thursday, it said that Dow will continue with the company in a non-executive role.

It said that Dow will step down from the role of the CEO and will take up the role of the director of the board of Adani Mining Pty Ltd.

Project director David Boshoff will replace Dow as the new CEO based in Townsville, it said.

The construction of Carmichael Project was well underway and as the business prepares for operation, the leadership of Adani Mining Pty Ltd was changing, the statement said.

Dow joined Adani Australia in April 2018.

The company last year won the approval to produce 60 million tonnes of thermal coal annually from the Carmichael mine.

Adani's USD16 billion Carmichael coal mine project in central Australia has been surrounded by controversies since its inception due to regulatory and environmental issues.

