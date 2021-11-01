Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said adaptation has received less attention compared to mitigation in the global climate debate and emphasised resilience against climate change.

Addressing COP26 side event on 'Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade' convened by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, PM Modi referred to the adverse impact of climate change including change in cropping patterns and the increasing frequency of floods.

"When compared with mitigation, adaptation has received less attention in the global climate debate. The developing countries are facing injustice as they are most affected by climate change," he said.

"Climate change is a big challenge for farmers in India and other developing nations. There is a change in the cropping pattern. Corps is getting destroyed by rains, floods and other natural phenomena," he added.

PM Modi said the world would have to make adaptation the main part of development policies and schemes.

"In India, schemes like 'Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission and Ujjawala have not only given adaptation benefits to our citizens but also improved their quality of life," PM Modi said.

He noted that many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature.

"To make sure that this knowledge flows to next generations, it should be added to school syllabus. Protection of lifestyle suitable to local conditions can also be an important part of adaptation," he said.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26.

PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit.

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The high-level segment of COP26 is titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS) and is being attended by heads of state or government of more than 120 countries. (ANI)

