London [UK], January 24 (ANI): Following ripples among the British public, not unlike a hotly brewed beverage, over media reports that an American scientist suggested adding a 'pinch of salt' to ace a cup of tea, the US embassy in London issued a hilarious clarification saying that the 'tea controversy' has landed its bond with Britain in 'hot water'.

In an official release on Wednesday, the US Embassy in the UK stated, "Today's media reports of an American professor's recipe for the "perfect" cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water."

"Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations," the US embassy clarified, adding that tea is the elixir of camaraderie.

Calling it an 'outrageous' proposal, the US embassy asserted that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy.

"We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our special relationship. Therefore, we want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain's national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be," the official release by the US embassy read.

"Let us unite in our steeped solidarity and show the world that when it comes to tea, we stand as one," it added.

"The US Embassy will continue to make tea in the proper way--by microwaving it," the embassy noted further in its release.

Significantly, Michelle Francl, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania, stirred up a hot debate after she came out with her recommendations on how to make the perfect cup of tea in a book called 'Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea', according to Politico.eu.

Some of her suggestions, however, were more palatable, as she recommended picking up a "short, thick cup since it has less surface area and keeps the tea hotter", adding "pre-heat your mug or teapot; and only use a teabag once".

However, some other recommendations left the tea-loving Britons wide-eyed in disbelief.

"Warming the milk (to lessen the possibility of curdling); adding a squeeze of lemon (to eliminate the "scum" that occasionally develops on the surface of the drink); and, most unusually, adding a sprinkle of salt (to make the tea taste less bitter)," the Politico.eu quoted the scientist as recommending.

The advice on whether to put the milk in first or not, while brewing a hot cuppa, added to the controversy as it is considered to be one of the most polarising topics in Britain. (ANI)

