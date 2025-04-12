New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy, is on an official visit to Tanzania from April 12 to 16. This visit aims to bolster maritime cooperation and strengthen strategic ties between India and Tanzania.

A highlight of this visit is the inaugural edition of the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise, which means 'Unity' in Sanskrit and is scheduled from April 13 to 18.

Sharing a post on X, Indian Navy wrote, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, is on an official visit to Tanzania from 12 - 16 Apr 25. The visit aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and strategic ties between India and Tanzania, underscoring India's commitment to enhancing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region."

The post added, "The maiden edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise Africa India Key Maritime Engagement #AIKEYME, co-hosted by the #IndianNavy and the Tanzania People's Defence Force #TPDF, is scheduled to be jointly inaugurated at Dar-es-Salaam on 13 Apr 25."

The inaugural edition of the large-scale multilateral exercise AIKEYME, which means 'Unity' in Sanskrit, is planned for six days, from April 13 to 18, and will include participation from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa, alongside the co-hosts India and Tanzania.

This initiative aligns with vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR).

The Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (destroyer) and INS Kesari [Landing Ship Tank (Large)] arrived in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania on April 10 and 11, and the inauguration ceremony of AIKEYME will be co-hosted onboard, along with the Tanzanian Peoples' Defence Force (TPDF). A Ceremonial Guard was also paraded onboard INS Chennai with TPDF and Indian Navy band playing in unison the National Anthems of respective countries.

The harbour phase for AIKEYME 25 will include an inauguration ceremony and a deck reception with the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth and Defence Minister, Tanzania, as Chief Guests.

Planned activities during this phase include Tabletop and Command Post Exercises focused on anti-piracy ops and information sharing, joint seamanship training, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) exercises in collaboration with the TPDF. To promote camaraderie, activities such as sports fixtures and yoga sessions will also take place. Additionally, the Indian Naval ships will be open to visitors during the harbour phase to engage with the local population.

The sea phase, scheduled from April 16 to 18, will focus on strengthening maritime security cooperation among the participating maritime nations.

AIKEYME aims to develop collaborative solutions to common regional maritime challenges. This maiden initiative by the Indian Navy seeks to enhance interoperability and synergise combined operations among the maritime forces of partner nations. It also highlights the strong and friendly relations between India and the African nations.

INS Sunayna, which sailed out from Karwar on April 5 as Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR, will also be participating in AIKEYME. (ANI)

