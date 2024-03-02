Dubai [UAE], March 2 (ANI/WAM): In the middle of the jam-packed BC Fight Week, the ADXC 3 athletes faced their very first challenge in Balneario Camboriu ahead of the tournament: The dreaded scales in the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship ceremonial weigh-ins.

Held with a great show this Friday, March 1st, the ceremonial weigh-ins featured not only the confirmation of all the fights on the card but also put the athletes face-to-face as they stared each other down, adding even more heat to the tournament, which takes place next Saturday, March 2.

In addition to confirming all 14 fights of the card that will feature Bruno Lima against Jansen Gomes and Beatriz Mesquita against Jennifer Maia in the Main Events, the ceremony also gave a glimpse into how much each athlete will be weighing for the upcoming tournament. The highlights were the five-kilogram difference between Roberto Cyborg and Henrique Ceconi, respectively weighing 104kg and 99kg; and Big Dan Manasoiu coming at a strong 125kg to face Pedro "Bombom", who landed at 124kg on the scales. Check out the card and the official weights of the ADXC 3 athletes below.

With the fights confirmed, all that's left to do is wait for Saturday night, as the ADXC 3 cage lands at the Expocentro in Balneario Camboriu for another fight night. The tournament will be broadcast live on TX7.ae, so don't waste any more time, Access the streaming platform, register, and watch every second of the action on Saturday. (ANI/WAM)

