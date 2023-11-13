Dubai [UAE], November 13 (ANI/WAM): Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies to maximise value through acquisition systems, announced signing of 9 deals with local and international companies on day 1 of the Dubai Airshow 2023.

The announcement was made during a press conference held in the presence of Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi and Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi, the official spokespersons of Tawazun Council, for the Dubai Airshow 2023.

Al Meraikhi said that 4 contracts were signed by Tawazun Council on behalf of the Ministry of Defence with local companies, totalling AED 2.7 billion, including a contract with "Halcon" to procure ammunitions valued at AED 2.14 billion, and two contracts with "International Golden Group": the first one being an AED 338 million contract to provide Technical Support for Aircraft, and the second for the Purchase of Engines and Parts for Aircraft at a value of AED 13 Million.

Furthermore, a contract was signed with "Air Dynamics Solutions" to provide Technical Support and Purchase of Spare Parts and Repair of aircraft for AED 20 Million.

Al Jaberi announced the contracts Tawazun Council has signed with international companies included 5 deals totalling AED 2 billion. They include an AED 1.62 billion contract with Chinese company "CATIC" to procure an Air Show Aircraft and its Accessories; an AED 326 million contract with "Thales LAS France SAS", a French company, for the purchase of Detection Radars; and an AED 3.5 million contract with U.S. company "IOMAX" to provide Technical Support for Armament Systems and Purchase of Spare Parts, Maintenance and Repair Work for Aircraft.

A contract was signed with Chinese company "Poly Technologies" at value of 23 million to provide Technical Support Contract for Aircraft Systems, while the last deal was signed with Greek company "Sielman Defense Manufacturing Maintenance" at total value of 3.67 Million to provide Technical support, Repair and Maintenance for the Hawk Air Defence System.

Al Jaberi emphasised that the Dubai Airshow is an important strategic event in the aviation sector and its specialised industries, and is poised to bolster efforts in advanced solutions and technologies. The show aims to broaden the scope of exploring opportunities and to identify optimal investment prospects to support the knowledge-based national economy and sustainable development. (ANI/WAM)

