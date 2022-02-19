Zabul [Afghanistan], February 19 (ANI): The 7-year-old boy, who was trapped in a well in the Jaldak village of Afghanistan's Zabul province has died, Al-Jazeera reported citing several officials.

Haider, on Tuesday, slipped to the bottom of a well being dug in Shokak, a drought-ravaged village in Zabul province, some 400 kilometres (250 miles) southwest of the capital, Kabul.

According to the officials on Friday, Haidar was still alive - but they later announced he had died, Al-Jazeera reported.

"Sadly baby Haider was separated from us forever. Our country today is again the host of a great tragedy May Allah grant patience to all the Afghan people and especially to Haider's family And may God bring more springs of joy," Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban member said in a tweet.

The incident took place on Tuesday and since then the local authorities had not been able to rescue the boy.

Local residents in the Jaldak area said rocks in front of the boy have made it difficult for rescuers, reported the Khaama Press. (ANI)

