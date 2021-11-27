Kabul [Afghanistan], November 27 (ANI): As Afghanistan facing a severe financial crisis, Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund on Friday said that problems including poverty and economic crisis existed even before the Taliban seized control of Kabul.

Addressing a press conference here, Prime Minister Akhund said that Afghanistan's economic problems will be solved if the central bank's assets are released, according to the Tolo News tweet.

"PM Akhund, referring to the poverty and economic problems, says such problems existed even before the arrival of the Islamic Emirate," Tolo News said in a tweet.

The US has frozen nearly USD 9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank and stopped shipments of cash to the nation.

Taliban have been urging the international community to unfreeze the assets as the country is facing severe financial and humanitarian crises.

Akhund said that the Taliban had promised to continue fighting until an Islamic government ruled Afghanistan, and they kept their promise.

Referring to women's rights, the Prime Minister claimed that the Taliban government has provided women with their rights, that education continues and the Taliban government is working to improve the situation for the education of girls.

Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan has been trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the group regime.

According to the international security director at the Asia-Pacific Foundation: "Women's lives [from 1996 to 2001] were very bleak and severely repressed by the Taliban. You're looking at an era where every aspect of a woman's life was controlled, contained, and confined." reported Four Nine.

Tolo News also tweeted quoting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund as saying: "Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all countries, wants economic relations with them, does not want to interfere in others' internal affairs and urges countries to continue their aid to the people of Afghanistan."

Afghanistan has asked the United States Congress for the release of Afghanistan's central bank assets frozen by the US government. (ANI)

