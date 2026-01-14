Kabul [Afghanistan], January 14 (ANI): On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, families of martyrs and persons living with disabilities in Afghanistan have said that the assistance currently provided to them remains inadequate and have appealed for increased support from aid organisations as well as the Islamic Emirate, Tolo News reported.

Several persons with disabilities told TOLO news that the lack of employment opportunities and insufficient aid have made survival increasingly difficult, particularly with winter setting in.

Ghulam Hazrat, a person with a disability, said he has been left without any means of livelihood after losing his limbs. "I have lost my hands and legs. I have three children; there is no work, no income. Out of desperation, I came here hoping that God or these people might help us," he said.

His wife, Roya, echoed the appeal for assistance, highlighting the absence of a breadwinner in the family. "We have no breadwinner. We appeal to our fellow compatriots to help us."

Others also expressed concern over the lack of essential winter supplies. Some families said they have not received fuel so far, warning that the limited aid provided would not be enough to endure the harsh cold season.

Mohammad Naser, another person with a disability, described his precarious situation, saying, "We are left with nothing. I have nothing. I sell masks on the roadside; sometimes there's work, sometimes there's not."

Relatives of martyrs have raised similar concerns. Bazgul, a family member of a martyr, stressed the urgency of assistance, saying, "We need to be helped. If not, we have nothing, no money, nothing else."

Tolo News reported that according to data from the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, a total of 183,000 persons with disabilities have been registered across the country to date. Responding to the concerns, Faisal Khamosh, spokesperson for the Ministry, said that assistance is being provided in a timely and transparent manner.

"All persons with disabilities receive assistance on time, and the distribution is carried out transparently through the banking system," he said.

Faizullah Zaki, financial director of the Kabul Department of Martyrs and Disabled Affairs, said efforts are underway to expand support. "Food and other essential items are being distributed. We are trying to attract more assistance from institutions, especially in vocational areas such as small businesses," he added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, underscored the need for sustained support, Tolo News reported.

UNAMA stated, "An estimated 1.5 million Afghans live with significant disabilities, many resulting from decades of conflict. Children carry a heavy share of this burden. On This Disability Day, we honour them and call for an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable Afghanistan for all."

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was designated by the United Nations in 1992 to raise awareness about disability issues and to promote the dignity, rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in society. (ANI)

