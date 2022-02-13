Fayzabad [Afghanistan], February 13 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on late Saturday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 23:34:55 IST, Lat: 35.00 & Long: 70.92, Depth: 140 Km ,Location: 164km ENE of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of property as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

