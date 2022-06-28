Kabul [Afghanistan], June 28 (ANI): At least four persons were killed and eight others injured in a road accident on Monday in the western Badghis province in Afghanistan.

The provincial head of information and culture, Baz Mohammad Sarwari on Tuesday said that the deadly accident on Monday evening took place on a road in Bala Murghab district in Badghis province when a vehicle plunged into a ravine, leaving four commuters dead and eight more injured, reported Xinhua.

Sarwari said congested, dusty roads and reckless driving often claim the lives of travellers in the mountainous Badghis province.

Two more road accidents killed two commuters and injured five others in the eastern Panjshir and Paktia provinces on Monday, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Tuesday. (ANI)

