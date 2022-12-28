Kabul [Afghanistan], December 28 (ANI): Considering the freedom, Afghan women had over the past two decades, now the county is already converted into an isolated land for them, reported Khaama Press.

Ever since the American forces left Afghanistan in August 2021, and the Taliban grasped power, the country gradually started to change into a prison for women.

Afghan people were left in complete desperation and chaos with no choice but to carry on with the circumstances, reported Khaama Press.

On 24 December, the de facto authorities issued a decree banning women from working in NGOs, TOLOnews reported. This came after they had already suspended university education for women and secondary schooling for girls until what they termed further notice.

The UN rights office said NGOs and humanitarian organizations provide critical life-saving services for many people in Afghanistan, providing food, water, shelter, and healthcare, and some critical programs, such as pre-and post-natal and infant care, are only provided by women.

Afghanistan's Taliban has earned the reputation of absolutely excluding women from society during their previous spell in power from 1996-2001. With the re-emergence of the group last year, the women of Afghanistan had that nightmare growing day by day until it turned into reality not so long ago, reported Khaama Press.

The de facto regime of Afghanistan's ban on Afghan women and girls from attending universities was extremely harsh. The act does not only discriminate against women from learning and growing but destroys their academic goals and intellectual growth once and forever.

Moreover, the interim regime's second decree barring Afghan women from working with national and international non-governmental organizations takes away their last chances of excelling in society and living an independent life, reported Khaama Press.

The implementation of the latest two declarations completely isolates Afghan women and girls from society and public life. These gender-based discriminations would restrict Afghan women and girls to living a life within the boundaries of the house, with no chance to get an education, work, exchange views, grow, and thrive.

Out of 140 Private universities that are functional in Afghanistan, at least 35 are at risk of collapse as the educational institutes in the country are facing an economic slump following the suspension of women attending universities by the Taliban, Tolo news reported.

If female students are not permitted to enroll in classes, several university owners have warned that many other higher education institutions will have to close owing to financial difficulties.

Taliban's ban on higher education for women in Afghanistan has drawn widespread reactions from all across the globe.

After the Taliban's ban on women from working in non-governmental organizations, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern about the decision. Guterres stressed that the decision will undermine the work of various organizations helping those most vulnerable, particularly women and girls, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is deeply disturbed by the reported order of the de facto Taliban authorities banning women from working for national and international non-governmental organizations," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement also called on the Taliban to review its decision to allow women to work in the various jobs available to them in the organizations. (ANI)

