Kabul [Afghanistan], July 31 (ANI): Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on Monday reprimanded the Taliban for attacking United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Office in Herat province and said that by carrying out such attacks, the Taliban have taken violence to a new phase, entailing dangerous consequences.

"By carrying out such attacks, the Taliban have taken violence to a new phase, entailing dangerous consequences. The continuation of such crimes will seriously endanger the continuation of international organizations' presence and their activities in Afghanistan," said MoFA in a Facebook post.

The attack on the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan on Friday claimed the life of an Afghan security forces guard and injured other officers.

"Widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law, including the arbitrary killing of civilians, murdering prisoners, extrajudicial killings, public lashing of women and destruction of infrastructures, and now the attack on the United Nations, which represents the international community, are part of war crimes that the Taliban are perpetrating," added the post.

The unprecedented rise in violence and the continuous perpetuation of war crimes by the Taliban demonstrate the group's non-compliance with international laws and obligations.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan calls on the International Community and relevant international organizations to hold the Taliban accountable for their war crimes and non-compliance with international humanitarian law, said MoHA.

The Afghan MoHA also called on the international community to exert necessary pressures on the Taliban to prevent their continued bloodshed and war crimes.

Over 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban in recent months.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

According to figures by the State Ministry for Peace Affairs, during this period 5,777 civilians were also killed including women and children, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)