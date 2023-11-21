Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): The Taliban-controlled Academy of Sciences in Afghanistan has advocated incorporating the 'Understanding Boundaries and Retribution' topic into the country's educational syllabus, Khaama Press reported citing local media reports.

According to this report, the Taliban's Academy of Sciences had launched a program titled "Alignment of Sharia Boundaries and Its Role in Ensuring Security," which concluded with the issuance of a resolution on "Sharia Alignment" in a public gathering.

In their resolution, the Academy paid little heed to the widespread international reactions that accompanied the implementation of "Sharia Boundaries and Retribution" and insisted that the authorities of the Islamic Republic must "align and implement boundaries and retribution in the public sphere".

"The Ministry of Education and Higher Education of the country should incorporate the understanding of boundaries and retribution into the national educational curriculum, and ministries of information and culture, guidance, pilgrimage and endowments, and promotion of virtue and prevention of vice should reflect discussions on the recognition of boundary crimes and their punishments through mass media and public platforms," the resolution stated.

Amirjan Saqib, the acting Deputy for Natural Sciences at the Taliban's Academy of Sciences, stressed that "in the Islamic system, boundaries and retribution are aligned."

However, the observers have condemned the Taliban's move and their inclination to enforce Sharia boundaries, stating that incorporating such issues into the educational curriculum not only violates children's rights but also promotes extremism, according to Khaama Press.

Mayil Saadiqi, a sociologist and university professor, warned of the "unpleasant" consequences, suggesting that the prohibition of girls' education and deliberate manipulation of the educational curriculum would have a severe impact on Afghan society.

He added that the educational curriculum should be taught to children and students irrespective of their religious affiliations. If violent content is taught as worthy and good to children, it will lead to a definite setback in gender equality and compassion in society.

On the other hand, the implementation of Sharia boundaries and retribution, which contradicts many international treaties, has sparked widespread international reactions and, in some cases, has been condemned as "hateful," Khaama press reported. (ANI)

