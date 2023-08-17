Kabul [Afghanistan], August 17 (ANI): At least three persons were killed and another was injured in an accident in Afghanistan's Baghlan province on Wednesday, officials said on Wednesday, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.

The accident took place in the Khawja Alwan district, just outside Pul-e-Khumri. Taliban-appointed spokesperson for the provincial police Mawlawi Shir Ahmad Burhani said that the accident occurred due to reckless driving.

It is the second accident that occurred within a week in the northern Afghan region. On August 9, one child was killed and 45 others were injured in an accident that took place in Afghanistan's Kunduz province, Khaama Press reported.

Ahmad Noor Omarzai, a medical professional at a local hospital, shared the information regarding the incident. The accident occurred in the Imam Sahib district of Afghanistan and claimed the life of a child and injured 45 others, including women and children, Khaama Press reported citing a Taliban-appointed health official.

Meanwhile, Taliban-appointed provincial police spokesperson Jumadin Khaksar confirmed the incident. Khaksar said that the victims were travelling to attend a wedding party when their mini-bus overturned on the road, causing multiple injuries, particularly among children and women, according to Khaama Press. The official further said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident

Poorly maintained roads, reckless driving practices and the absence of adequate safety measures on overcrowded highways are the primary factors responsible for Afghanistan's rising frequency of road accidents.

Traffic accidents in Afghanistan in the past four months have claimed more than 400 lives, Khaama Press reported. The death toll due to accidents showcases the urgent need for improved road safety measures. (ANI)

