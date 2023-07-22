Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 22 (ANI): A traffic accident in Afghanistan’s western province of Badghis on Friday killed three people, including a truck driver, according to a provincial official, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press is an online news service in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Bangladesh Road Accident Video: 17 Killed, Many Injured As Bus Veers Off Road and Falls Into Large Roadside Pond in Jhalakathi.

According to the provincial official’s statement, the accident occurred at 8:00 am local time when a fast-driven truck turtle was in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside of the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw.

A similar incident occurred in the eastern province of Nangarhar, killing two people on the spot. The incident occurred when a freight truck and motorcycle collided, according to Khaama Press.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Bulgaria Agrees to Send Heavy Military Equipment to Ukraine for the First Time Since Invasion.

Three people were killed in a separate accident in the Badakhshan province district of Kofaab earlier.

As per officials, the current increase in road accidents is directly linked to reckless driving, dilapidated road, poorly maintained vehicles, and not following the traffic rules.

As per Khaama Press, over the past weeks, more than 33 people have died, ad 45 others have been injured due to several traffic incidents in different parts of the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)