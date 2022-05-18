Kabul [Afghanistan], May 18 (ANI): As the Taliban regime in Afghanistan continues to clench the rights of Afghan women, the newest decree ordered female staff members of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to wear the hijab.

According to a UNAMA statement, a delegation of Taliban officials from the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice told the UN that female employees should consider wearing the hijab, while reporting to duties, Khaama Press reported.

On Monday, the 16th of May, the organization shared the Taliban's directive to wear the hijab with its employees.

The statement also stated that the personnel of the Ministry will stand outside the UN office to "monitor if hijab is used or not". In the event that the personnel finds a female staff member without a hijab, they will talk to her "politely" to wear it as wearing a hijab is mandatory outside.

Moreover, outside the UN office, the Ministry has also placed a poster calling on women to wear the "hijab." Barr tweeted a photo of the poster, which shows a black layered Naqab and a bright blue Burqa (Chadari), as examples of hijab.

"Taliban claim new women's dress rules are 'advice' but are imposing them as mandatory--including on Afghan women working at UN." Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, tweeted.

Dozens of Afghan women are protesting against the Taliban leader's new order on women wearing the hijab.

Earlier, the Taliban has curtailed Afghan women from wearing make-up and reproductive rights, ban on education for girls from classes 6 and above being an add on.

Unrecognized by most of the international community, the Taliban-led government has committed to disrespecting the human rights and rights of women. The UN mission in Afghanistan has expressed concern about the announcement, saying that this decision contradicts numerous assurances regarding respect for and protection of all Afghans' human rights, including those of women and girls.

The Taliban had warned that if the women disobeyed the order, their parents would be punished and imprisoned. (ANI)

