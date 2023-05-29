Kabul [Afghanistan], May 29 (ANI): Taliban acting Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Kabir in a meeting with the charge d'affaires of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Obaid Rahman Nizamani, said that Afghanistan wants "good relations based on good intentions" with all its neighbours, Afghanistan based TOLO News reported.

The Taliban acting prime minister in the meeting said that there is a need for Kabul and Islamabad to expand their relations in regional transit and other economic areas.

Nizamani said Pakistani officials have always expressed their positive views about the world's interaction with the Taliban, the release of the frozen assets of Afghanistan, and the expansion of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

"Transit and facilitating visas, solutions for challenges in commute between Pakistan and Afghanistan borders, the condition of Afghan refugees, and other issues were discussed," said Mohammad Hassan Haqyar, press director for the office of the political deputy PM.

This comes as the Taliban administrative deputy of the Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, in a meeting with the Islamic Emirate's consulate in Karachi said that Afghanistan's missions abroad should attempt to enhance relations with world countries.

Meanwhile, the Khaama Press recently reported that as the Taliban's hardline administration continues to violate women's rights in Afghanistan under its regime, several international organisations and human rights bodies have frequently expressed concern about the country's gender-based policies.

Amnesty International has branded the imposition of tight restrictions as a "war against women" in Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of prosecuting violators.

Moreover, it has also recorded multiple incidences in Afghanistan under Taliban control, demonstrating gender-based and discriminatory tactics aimed at women in its most recent report. (ANI)

