Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The central bank of Afghanistan on Wednesday raised the withdrawal limit for dollar account holders to USD 400 a week from the previous USD 200, local media reported.

The monthly withdrawal limit for dollar-denominated accounts would be capped at USD 1,200, Sputnik news agency reported citing a statement by The Da Afghanistan Bank.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Approval From WHO.

Moreover, the withdrawals from local currency deposits were also raised to 30,000 afghanis (USD 329) a week from the previous 20,000 afghanis.

Soon after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, foreign assistance to the country was immediately frozen. Besides this, the US stopped USD 9.4 billion in reserves to the country's central bank.

Also Read | COVAXIN Gets Emergency Use Listing Nod From WHO, Approval Expands Availability of COVID-19 Vaccines.

Moreover, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have also stoped loans, and the Financial Action Task Force warned its 39 member nations to block Taliban assets.

Scores of people have been seen waiting in long lines to withdraw their savings since the Taliban's takeover in August. Reports of freezing of Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as the announced halt of funds by the international agencies have fueled concerns among Afghans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)