Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 23 (ANI/ Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 9,259,813 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stood at 226,536 and 8,405,631 patients had recovered from the disease.South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the African continent represented 3.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.3 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths globally.

In terms of caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/ Xinhua)

