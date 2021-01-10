Cape Town [South Africa], January 10 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has topped 3 million on Sunday, according to the African Union's health agency.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dashboard shows that the continent has logged 3,021,769 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Over 2.4 million coronavirus patients have recovered and more than 72,000 have died.

In the region, South Africa has the largest tally of 1.2 million cases, including over 950,000 recoveries and more than 32,000 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

