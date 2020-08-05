Islamabad (Pakistan), August 5 (ANI): An image of the Peshawar Police, Elite Force squad posing for a group selfie with Faisal also known as Khalid, who last week killed American citizen Tahir Ahmad Naseem inside Pakistan's courtroom has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Human rights activist Gulalai Ismail wrote, "After lawyers taking selfies with the murderer of Tahir Ahmed Naseem, Peshawar police (Elite Force) also joined the bandwagon of making a celebrity out of a criminal involved in a first-degree murder over alleged blasphemy."

"Many people are of the opinion that the murderer Faisal (Khalid) was either handed over the gun by police in courtroom or police helped him take gun inside the court. It's disappointing to see intolerance and violent religious extremism seeped into each and every institution of Pakistan," Ismail wrote.

Ismail hopes that the court is able to do an independent investigation of the murder and the circumstances, in which Tahir Naseem was killed.

"It was no doubt a pre-mediated murder," she added.

Tahir Ahmad Naseem, from the minority Ahmadi community, was shot dead in a courtroom in Peshawar on July 30. He was on trial for blasphemy.

The young assailant, identified as Khalid Khan who managed to get into the court amid tight security was arrested later.

Naseem was arrested two years ago on blasphemy charges.

Ahmadis, a four million-strong minority group in Pakistan, have faced death, threats, intimidation and a sustained hate campaign for decades.

Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone convicted of insulting God, Islam or other religious figures.

Many members of the minority communities in Pakistan -- the Ahmadis, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs were charged with blasphemy law. (ANI)

