Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Karachi-based social media activist, Arsalan Khan, who went missing from the city's Clifton area was released by the Sindh Rangers on Saturday morning within 24 hours of his detention.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Arsalan confirmed that he has returned home safe and thanked "everyone for all the help and support" extended to his family.

"I'm back home safe & sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I'm truly short of words. Love you all," he tweeted.

Arsalan's wife, Ayesha confirmed that Arsalan was dropped outside their residence at approximately 4 am, The Express Tribune reported.

"He is fine but not completely well," she said, adding that her husband was released after 24 hours.

According to a statement from the paramilitary force, Arsalan was arrested by them and was subsequently released, The Express Tribune reported.

The statement said, "Rangers arrested Arsalan-- known as AK-47, on Twitter-- from the Clifton area of Karachi and claimed that he was "in contact with a terrorist group".

"The initial investigation has revealed that the suspect has allegedly been in contact with a terrorist group and received financial assistance", the statement claimed, The Express Tribune reported.

The paramilitary force stated that as the crime was a 'clear white-collar', it was handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

Earlier, in the wee hours on Friday, Arsalan went missing from his residence in Clifton. His wife had claimed that around 14 to 15 government officials barged into their house and took Khan away with them.

Arsalan -- known as AK-47 on Twitter -- has worked for several Pakistani broadcasters and was currently associated with a Karachi civil society organisation.

On Friday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) condemned the arrest of Arsalan and said, "Such illegal abductions and detentions are condemnable. The state must end the practice of enforced disappearances."

London-based Amnesty International also issued a statement, expressing concern about his alleged disappearance. The group said Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones.

In the statement, Amnesty stressed that the newly-appointed Inter-Ministerial Committee on Missing Persons must take note of the jarring disconnect between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground.

The "arrest" of the social media activist and termed it a serious attack on freedom of expression, said the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ). (ANI)

