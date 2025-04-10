Tel Aviv [Israel], April 10 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of Passover, President Isaac Herzog visited the surveillance soldiers and combat troops of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) Unit 636, the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps.

The President spoke with the soldiers about the importance of their service and the complexities and challenges posed by the current security situation in Israel.

He the soldiers and said: "There is something very profound in the concept of freedom. It is something deeply ingrained in our people. When we speak of freedom, it means we want to see our brothers and sisters home, in full freedom -- and to make that happen, we must do everything we can, act in every way possible, and of course, stand up to every challenge."

"The profound significance of those who put on the olive-green uniform of the IDF--a young generation like you, young people who could be anywhere else in the world, and yet you chose to wear the uniform. That holds immense meaning. It represents the true essence of the IDF as the nation's defense force: enabling us to live in security, enabling us to win this war, and to bring the hostages home.

"I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Go forth and succeed. I am deeply proud of you. Through you, I wish all IDF soldiers a Passover of freedom and happiness. May we hear good news for all of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

