Lahore [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested a sound system and video vendor DJ Butt for alleged possession of illegal weapons after the latter was tasked with sound arrangements for the upcoming December 13 rally of the opposition's alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The vendor, who became famous after providing the sound system for Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 2014 sit-in at Islamabad, was arrested from his residence in Model Town, while the police said that an illegally owned rifle was recovered from his possession, reported Geo News.

Butt is also accused of obstructing public servants from discharging their duties and manhandling policemen.

Butt's company is tasked with making the sound arrangements for the upcoming PDM rally, which is being hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to Geo News.

Meanwhile, despite PM Imran Khan's efforts to stop the PDM rally in Lahore, Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs."

The PDM has held five rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

