Islamabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".

The development comes at a time when Pakistan National Assembly is all set to take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in the Lower House session which is scheduled at 4 pm today.

The National Assembly secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night for the discussion on the no-trust motion for today's (Thursday) agenda, Geo TV reported.

Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan in two back-to-back decisions has summoned a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting in the afternoon at his residence, Fawad Chaudhry said.

Yesterday, Imran Khan deferred his address to the nation hours after an announcement was made that he will take people into confidence about a "foreign-funded conspiracy letter" to show "evidence" of attempts to topple his government.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Javed Khan gave the information about the address having been postponed, reported Geo News. The Imran Khan government is facing the heat over the no-confidence motion brought by the Opposition.

"PM Imran Khan's address to the nation for today has been postponed," Javed Khan said in a tweet.

After the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government was tabled in the National Assembly with a total of 161 votes in favour, the proceedings were adjourned till March 31.

The no-confidence motion was submitted by the opposition parties on March 8. The Opposition is confident that its motion would be carried as some allies of PTI have come out in the open against Imran Khan. (ANI)

