Tel Aviv [Israel], March 1 (ANI): According to state-controlled Iranian media reports, Gen. Ahmad Vahidi has been appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps following the assassination of Mohammad Fakhpour, reported TPS.

Ahmad Vahidi, a former Quds Force commander wanted by Interpol since 2007 for the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, was appointed deputy chief of Iran's armed forces general staff in October 2025. Vahidi has previously served as Iran's Minister of Defense and Interior.

Also Read | Actor Awards 2026 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch, Top Nominees and Presenters List.

The appointment comes at a moment of extreme national crisis for Iran. According to reports from Iranian state media and international outlets, Vahidi's elevation follows a series of devastating joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes (codenamed "Operation Epic Fury" by the U.S.) that reportedly claimed the lives of several top leaders, including the previous IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Interpol issued a red notice for Vahidi's arrest in 2007 at Argentina's request for his involvement in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. Eighty-five people were killed and around 300 were injured when a suicide bomber crashed a truck carrying 275 kilos of explosives into the building, reported TPS. (ANI)

Also Read | Is Burj Khalifa Open or Closed for Visitors?.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)