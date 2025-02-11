Paris [France], February 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Artificial Intelligence is writing the "code for humanity in this century" and stressed that it is very different from other technology milestones in human history. Further, he stressed that AI is developing at an "unprecedented scale and deployed even faster."

In his address at the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, PM Modi expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to co-chair the summit.

PM Modi said, "I am grateful to my friend President Macron for hosting this summit and for inviting me to co-chair it. AI is already reshaping our polity, our economy, our security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century. But, it is very different from other technology milestones in human history. AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed and being adapted and deployed even faster. There is also a deep interdependence across borders."

Stressing that AI can help transform millions of lives, he said, "AI can help transform millions of lives by improving health, education, agriculture and so much more. It can help create a world in which the journey to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) becomes easier and faster. To do this, we must pull together resources and talent. We must develop open-source systems that enhance trust and transparency."

He said that loss of jobs is AI's "most feared disruption" and called for investing in skilling and re-skilling of people for an AI-driven future. He called for democratizing technology and creating people-centric applications and addressing concerns related to cybersecurity, disinformation and deepfakes.

"We must build quality data sets free from biases. We must democratize technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation and deepfakes. We must also ensure that technology is rooted in local ecosystems for it to be effective and useful. Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the world must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance and emphasised that governance is also about ensuring access to all, particularly in the Global South.

Stressing the need for collective global efforts to establish governance, he said, "There is a need for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that upload our shared values, address risks, and build trust. But governance is not just about managing rifts and rivalries. It is also about promoting innovation and deploying it for the global good. So, we must think deeply and discuss openly about innovation and governance. Governance is also about ensuring access to all, especially in the Global South. It is where the capabilities are most lacking be it compute, power, talent, or data for the financial resources."

He said that India is building its own large language model. The Prime Minister said that India has a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power.

Expressing willingness to share India's experience and expertise to ensure AI future is for good and all, he said, "India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost and India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all. We are the dawn of the AI age, that will save the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But, no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us."

PM Modi arrived in France on Monday to co-chair the AI Action Summit. He was welcomed at the airport by France's Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu. He also received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

