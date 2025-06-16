Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 15 (ANI): UK High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, shared updates on support being provided to the affected families and friends of British nationals after the tragic Air India Plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

Sharing a video message on X, Envoy Cameron wrote, "Our consular team and local partners are on the ground in Ahmedabad, offering care and support to affected families and friends of British nationals following the tragic plane crash. High Commissioner@Lindy_Cameronvisited the UK Consular Reception Centre today."

"This has been an incredibly difficult time and our thoughts are with everybody affected by this devastating incident. Teams in the UK and here in Ahmedabad are working around the clock to ensure that we're able to support British nationals, friends and families affected. The investigation is ongoing and the UK and India are working closely together to establish the facts," Cameron said.

She informed that a team of expert UK air accident investigators has arrived in India and is supporting the Indian-led investigation here on the ground.

"Please continue to check our travel advice for the latest updates. And once again I just want to say thank you to the authorities here in Ahmedabad and to so many people in this city who have come forward to help. That's what I said to Prime Minister Modi when I met him earlier in the week", she said.

In another post on X, the British High Commission said, "British nationals who require assistance, or have concerns for family or friends call: +91 (11) 2419 2100 (in India),

+44 (0) 207 008 5000 (in the UK)"

Following the AI-171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, the State Government has initiated intensive rescue and relief operations with immediate effect. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a dedicated government apparatus was activated within minutes to ensure swift and coordinated response efforts, said a statement from the CMO.

Twelve teams are engaged in DNA sampling operations in shifts to carry out DNA matching procedures. In parallel, counselling support is being provided to the affected families.

The Health Department has also deployed over 855 health personnel, including 100 healthcare workers at the trauma center, to support medical relief operations. This includes both regular Civil Hospital staff and supplementary manpower deployed specifically for this emergency response.

As of now, a total of 250 blood samples have been collected from the relatives of passengers and local residents affected by the incident. Among these, 62 DNA matches have been established. Of the matched cases, 27 mortal remains have been handed over to the respective families. Additionally, 8 mortal remains, identified without the need for DNA testing, were handed over to the families day before yesterday.

In total, 35 mortal remains have been handed over thus far. Only the samples of relatives of 3 passengers remain pending. These relatives are currently residing in the U.K. and are expected to arrive in the next 2-3 days to provide their samples.

To coordinate the handover process of mortal remains and maintain continuous communication with the families of the deceased passengers, the district administration has appointed over 250 Nodal and Assistant Nodal Officers. Supervisory officers have also been designated to ensure that all procedures are conducted smoothly and in an organised manner.

A dedicated team from Air India is present at the Civil Hospital around the clock. As more family members of the crash victims arrive, arrangements for air travel are being provided free of cost based on their individual needs.

Earlier in the day, Air India expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members in the crash of Flight AI 171, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the families and loved ones of those affected, an official statement said.

On Thursday, June 12, the Air India flight was en route to London from Ahmedabad when it crashed shortly after taking off from the airport and rammed into a doctors' hostel of BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Air India confirmed that it has successfully established contact with the next of kin of all passengers and crew. Over 400 family members have already arrived in Ahmedabad and are being supported by dedicated teams on the ground.

"Air India remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI171. Our hearts are with the families, loved ones, and communities affected by the accident," the statement said.

"We have established contact with the next of kin/relatives of all passengers and crew members, expressing our condolences and helping them with the next steps. Over 400 family members have reached Ahmedabad and are being assisted by our teams on the ground," it added.

"Every affected family in Ahmedabad has been assigned at least one caregiver by Air India. Air India is working closely with other Tata group companies to provide every possible assistance to the families and loved ones of those deceased, which remains our number one priority," the airline said. (ANI)

