New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Air India will on Wednesday operate an alternative aircraft from Magadan to San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew of AI173 who are presently accommodated in local hotels in Magadan, Russia.

Magadan authorities are extending all cooperation in efforts to ensure that passengers safely reach their destination at the earliest.

A Delhi-San Francisco Air India flight was on Tuesday diverted to Russia's Magadan due to an engine glitch, the airline said.

The airline said the flight landed safely in Russia.

The Air India flight, which had 216 passengers on board, took off from Delhi on the scheduled time.

"Air India flight AI173 operating from Delhi to San Francisco developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight with 216 passengers and 16 crew was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India said in a statement.

"The passengers are being provided all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks on the ground. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," it added.

