New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Ajaneesh Kumar, a 1996-batch IFS officer, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Estonia.

Kumar is at present High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam

"Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS: 1996), presently High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

