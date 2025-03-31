Umm Al Qaiwain [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, offered his condolences to Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received condolences from Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, other Sheikhs and officials from the emirate of Ajman in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 1: Logan Paul, Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Jofra Archer and Jung Hae-in - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 1.

During his visit to the mourning majlis at the Amiri Diwan, the Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.

A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials were present at the mourning majlis. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Spain Coal Mine Blast: 5 Killed, 4 Injured in Cerredo Mine Explosion in Degana (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)