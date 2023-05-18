Dubai [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in preparatory meetings for the 32nd Arab League Summit, which will be held on May 19 in Jeddah under the presidency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Today, a preparatory meeting of foreign ministers was held in Jeddah, during which they agreed on a draft agenda for the summit and draft resolutions that will be presented to the leaders at their meeting on Friday.

Current Arab League meetings include the participation of the Syrian Arab Republic in preparatory work following the country's reinstatement in the Arab League.

During the meetings, foreign ministers prepare documents for the leaders' meetings, including an agreement on agenda items, draft resolutions, and various documents to be submitted at the summit.

Arab economic ministers held a preparatory meeting for the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League and submitted draft resolutions on economic and social cooperation initiatives, which will in turn be submitted to the leaders for approval. (ANI/WAM)

