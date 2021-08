Tirana, Aug 30 (AP) Albania's health authorities reinstalled new tough restrictive measures and warned of a possible obligatory vaccine shot for some categories in their effort to prevent a further spread of the new Delta virus variant.

Health minister Ogerta Manastirliu said that “soon we shall start the application to passing over to a new stage of the vaccination campaign, making obligatory the vaccines for some categories on behalf of the right of the other people not to get infected.”

Also Read | Poland: 3 Afghan Children Poisoned After Eating Mushrooms Picked at Refugee Center.

Albania has noted a significant rise of the daily cases this month to more than 900 from about 100 times less a month ago.

An experts' committee extended the overnight curfew time by one hour to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (2100-0400 GMT). Face masks are obligatory in closed areas. But both rules on the curfew and holding face masks existed during the summer season but authorities did not impose a tough control on that.

Also Read | Brazil Bank Robbery: Attackers Use Hostages as Human Shields, Tie Them to Getaway Cars in Aracatuba (Videos).

Penalties will be 3,000-5,000 leks (USD28-48) for the individuals and 100,000-700,000 leks (USD954-6,682) for businesses.

August and September have been open months for vaccines for everyone over 18 years old.

There were two deaths and 768 new cases on Sunday and about half of Albania's 2.8 million population has had at least one shot of the vaccine. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)