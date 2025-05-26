Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): The seventh group of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in France, the Embassy of India shared the details in a post on X.

The Embassy noted in a post on X, "An All Party 9-member delegation of eminent Parliamentarians and a distinguished former diplomat, led by @rsprasad, arrived in Paris today to convey India's strong and clear stance against terrorism."

The Members of Parliament will visit France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh from Congress MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, UK, Germany, EU, Italy and Denmark.

Earlier in the day, Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised that India believes in peace and harmony, but will take strong action against terrorism. He highlighted that the security of every Indian citizen is the government's top priority. He added that terrorism is a global issue, with Pakistan being a major hub of terrorist activities.

Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "I am going to present India's strong side in European countries. Together, we will say only two things effectively- we believe in peace and harmony but if there is a terrorist attack on Indians from across the border, then there will be Operation Sindoor. The security of every Indian citizen is the responsibility of this government and today terrorism is a cancer which is troubling the whole world, a big center of which is Pakistan..."

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

