Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], May 28 (ANI): The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, met Saudi Arabia's Minister of State Adel Al-Jubeir on Wednesday and underscored India's strong stance against terrorism.

During the meeting, the Indian delegation appreciated Saudi Arabia's stance against terrorism.

"The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay met H.E. Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State @KSAmofaEN. The delegation appreciated Saudi stand against terrorism & underscored India's strong position against terrorism, including zero tolerance & new normal approach against terrorism," Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

The all-party delegation includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and former diplomat Harsh Shringla.

The Members of Parliament visited the Shura Council in Saudi Arabia and met Deputy Speaker Mishaal Al-Sulami and Iran India Friendship Committee Chair Major General Abdulrahman Alharbi on Wednesday and conveyed India's strong position against terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay visited @ShuraCouncil_SA & met Dy. Speaker H.E. Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami & Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India - Iran Friendship Committee. The delegation conveyed India's strong position against terrorism & discussed b/l cooperation."

Baijayant Jay Panda emphasised that India and Saudi Arabia share a "dynamic partnership" rooted in trust, shared interests and a growing strategic bond.

"India & Saudi Arabia share a dynamic partnership rooted in trust, shared interests & a growing strategic bond. Along with our all-party delegation colleagues, had a meaningful exchange at @ShuraCouncil_SA with Deputy Speaker H.E. Dr. Mishaal Al-Sulami & Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi-India Friendship Committee -- conveying India's unwavering stand against terrorism & exploring avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation," Panda posted on X.

On Tuesday, the all-party delegation arrived in Riyadh. The delegation was warmly welcomed by Maj Gen Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia Council Friendship Committee of the Shura Council.

"India's stand on terrorism is resolute & uncompromising -- a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Friendship Committee Shura Council, as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership," Panda wrote on X.

This all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia after concluding their visit to Kuwait.

Jammu and Kashmir former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is part of the BJP MP Baijayant Panda led-delegation was hospitalised in Kuwait due to extreme heat.

In a social media post on X on Tuesday, Azad confirmed the same, further informing that he is recovering well.

"Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I'm doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers -- it truly means a lot," he stated on X.

Baijayant Panda, who is leading the delegation, said his presence will be missed in the next course of the delegation.

This diplomatic outreach is part of a wider campaign following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. In its military response, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

