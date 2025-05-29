Copenhagen, May 29 (PTI) An all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived here on Thursday with a mission to convey India's resolute stance against terrorism.

The delegation was received by India's Ambassador to Denmark Manish Prabhat. The delegation will have various official engagements on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Denmark posted on X.

Also Read | Swiss Glacier Collapse: Search Suspended for Missing Man in Glacier Collapse That Destroyed 90% of Alpine Village in Switzerland (Watch Videos).

The group is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

Apart from former union minister of law and justice Prasad, the delegation comprises of BJP Lok Sabha MP and former union minister of state for commerce and industry Daggubati Purandeswari, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP Munisamy Thambidurai, former union minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran, former deputy national security advisor.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Country, No Casualties Reported.

During the course of its stay in Copenhagen, the delegation will engage with the Members of Parliament of Denmark, members of political parties, media and the Indian diaspora, according to a Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Earlier, this delegation met with senior Italian officials to reaffirm India's "zero-tolerance" stance on terrorism and New Delhi's resolve to combat all forms of terror.

Both sides also reaffirmed the significance of India-Italy strategic partnership and the potential for elevating bilateral cooperation.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)